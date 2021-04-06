Menu
2018 RAM 1500

75,018 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Regina

306-526-6421

Contact Seller
2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

Rebel **New Arrival**

2018 RAM 1500

Rebel **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-526-6421

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

75,018KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6890118
  Stock #: 90560A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour FLAME RED
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 90560A
  • Mileage 75,018 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a tough truck with all the pulling power you could possibly need. Then look no further than this 2018 Flame Red Ram Rebel **New Arrival** . Hit the road in the city, or in the country. This truck will do all the hard work for you. Come in to Capital today, or call one of our Product Specialists, and find out more! Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-400-5340 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Sunroof
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Air Suspension
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Lower Two-Tone Paint
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
Flame Red
PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Black Tubular Side Steps
3.92 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Front Suspension Skid Plate
KEYLESS ENTER 'N GO W/PUSH-START -inc: Remote Proximity Keyless Entry
Electronic Trailer Brake Controller
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) -inc: Electronic Shift (STD)
WHEELS: 17" X 8" ALUMINUM W/MATTE BLACK POCKETS (STD)
Requires Subscription
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26W REBEL -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) Black 5.7L Hemi Badge Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips
LUXURY GROUP -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch Underhood Lamp LED Bed Lighting Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Glove Box Lamp Auto-Dim Exterior Mirror Universal Garage Door Open...
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic HD Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control GPS Navigation SiriusXM Travel Link Remote SD Card Slot Humidity Sensor Uconnect Access ...
TRAILER TOW MIRRORS & BRAKE GROUP -inc: Electronic Trailer Brake Controller Black Power Manual Fold Trailer Tow Mirrors

