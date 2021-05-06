Menu
2018 RAM 1500

50,712 KM

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-994-9416

2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

Express

2018 RAM 1500

Express

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-994-9416

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

50,712KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7074394
  • Stock #: 21T219A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 50,712 KM

Vehicle Description

COMING SOON!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Split Bench Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Conventional Spare Tire
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
121-LITRE (26.6-GALLON) FUEL TANK
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season
BRIGHT SILVER METALLIC
WHEELS: 20" X 8" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM
Express Value Package
GVWR: 3 084 KGS (6 800 LBS) (STD)
DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT -inc: Manual Adjust Seats
PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: Auto-Dim Rearview Mirror
RADIO: UCONNECT 3 W/5" DISPLAY -inc: 5.0" Touch Screen Display SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Overhead Console GPS Antenna Input Temperature & Compass Gauge
BLACKOUT PACKAGE -inc: Black 5.7L Hemi Badge Black Ram's Head Tailgate Badge Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire 4x4 Flat Black Badge Black Headlamp Bezels Black Ram 1500 Badge Semi-Gloss Black Wheel Centre Hub Wheels: 20" x 8" Semi-Gloss Black ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

