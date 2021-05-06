$39,995 + taxes & licensing 5 0 , 7 1 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7074394

Stock #: 21T219A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 50,712 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Intermittent Wipers Remote Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Seating Split Bench Seat Rear Bench Seat Windows Privacy Glass Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio Conventional Spare Tire Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS 121-LITRE (26.6-GALLON) FUEL TANK SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season BRIGHT SILVER METALLIC WHEELS: 20" X 8" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM Express Value Package GVWR: 3 084 KGS (6 800 LBS) (STD) DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT -inc: Manual Adjust Seats PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: Auto-Dim Rearview Mirror RADIO: UCONNECT 3 W/5" DISPLAY -inc: 5.0" Touch Screen Display SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Overhead Console GPS Antenna Input Temperature & Compass Gauge BLACKOUT PACKAGE -inc: Black 5.7L Hemi Badge Black Ram's Head Tailgate Badge Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire 4x4 Flat Black Badge Black Headlamp Bezels Black Ram 1500 Badge Semi-Gloss Black Wheel Centre Hub Wheels: 20" x 8" Semi-Gloss Black ...

