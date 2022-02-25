$38,995 + taxes & licensing 5 9 , 5 1 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8382504

Stock #: 22JC01A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl

Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 59,515 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Remote Keyless Entry Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Class IV Hitch Receiver Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Split Bench Seat Vinyl Seats Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Conventional Spare Tire SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT -inc: Manual Adjust Seats RADIO: UCONNECT 3 W/5" DISPLAY -inc: 5" Touchscreen SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Overhead Console GPS Antenna Input Temperature & Compass Gauge WHEELS: 20" X 8" CHROME-CLAD ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS (DISC) WHEEL & SOUND GROUP -inc: Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5" Display 5" Touchscreen SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Overhead Console GPS Antenna Input Temperature & Comp... QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Power Heated Manual Folding Mirrors Body Colour Front Fascia Body Colour Grille Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Body Colour Rear Bum...

