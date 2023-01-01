Menu
2018 RAM 1500

91,730 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

866-229-5207

2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

ST

2018 RAM 1500

ST

Location

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

91,730KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: 22828C

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 91,730 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 450-900-3731 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
121-LITRE (26.6-GALLON) FUEL TANK
Class IV Hitch Receiver
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Split Bench Seat
Vinyl Seats
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Conventional Spare Tire
TIRES: P265/70R17 BSW AS (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25A ST -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
BRIGHT SILVER METALLIC
GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS)
CARPET FLOOR COVERING -inc: Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats
DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT -inc: Manual Adjust Seats
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 3 month SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
SXT APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Bright Rear Bumper Chrome Appearance Group Popular Equipment Group Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum (DISC) Bright Grille Bright Front Bumper
POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Power Heated Manual Folding Mirrors Carpet Floor Covering (DISC) Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Remote Keyless Entry

