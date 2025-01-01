$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2018 RAM 2500
Power Wagon
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
- Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 123,702 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 541-833-2682 for fast answers at your fingertips!This Ram 2500 boasts a Regular Unleaded V-8 6.4 L/392 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, SPRAY-IN BEDLINER, SINGLE-DISC REMOTE CD PLAYER.*This Ram 2500 Comes Equipped with These Options *SECURITY ALARM, REMOTE START SYSTEM, POWER SUNROOF, POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS W/MEMORY, PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA, PARK-SENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM, MONOTONE PAINT, LED BED LIGHTING, KEYLESS ENTER 'N GO W/PUSH-START, ENGINE: 6.4L HEMI V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS.* Stop By Today *Stop by Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
