This Ram 2500 boasts a Regular Unleaded V-8 6.4 L/392 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, SPRAY-IN BEDLINER, SINGLE-DISC REMOTE CD PLAYER.*This Ram 2500 Comes Equipped with These Options *SECURITY ALARM, REMOTE START SYSTEM, POWER SUNROOF, POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS W/MEMORY, PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA, PARK-SENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM, MONOTONE PAINT, LED BED LIGHTING, KEYLESS ENTER N GO W/PUSH-START, ENGINE: 6.4L HEMI V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS.

2018 RAM 2500

123,702 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2018 RAM 2500

Power Wagon

12620475

2018 RAM 2500

Power Wagon

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
123,702KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6TR5EJ9JG177278

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 123,702 KM

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 541-833-2682 for fast answers at your fingertips!This Ram 2500 boasts a Regular Unleaded V-8 6.4 L/392 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, SPRAY-IN BEDLINER, SINGLE-DISC REMOTE CD PLAYER.*This Ram 2500 Comes Equipped with These Options *SECURITY ALARM, REMOTE START SYSTEM, POWER SUNROOF, POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS W/MEMORY, PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA, PARK-SENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM, MONOTONE PAINT, LED BED LIGHTING, KEYLESS ENTER 'N GO W/PUSH-START, ENGINE: 6.4L HEMI V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS.* Stop By Today *Stop by Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
220-Amp Alternator

Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Monotone Paint
Spray-in bedliner
LED BED LIGHTING

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

MP3 Capability
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
PARK-SENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM
Single-Disc Remote CD Player
KEYLESS ENTER 'N GO W/PUSH-START -inc: Remote Proximity Keyless Entry
PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror (GN4)
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS W/MEMORY -inc: Radio/Driver Seat/Mirrors/Pedals Memory
WHEELS: 17" X 8" ALUMINUM W/MATTE BLACK POCKETS (STD)
ENGINE: 6.4L HEMI V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
DUAL ALTERNATORS RATED AT 380 AMPS -inc: 220-Amp Alternator
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Auto High-Beam Headlamp Control
RAMBOX CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM -inc: 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks LED Bed Lighting Locking Tailgate Bed Cargo Divider/Extender
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22P POWER WAGON -inc: Engine: 6.4L HEMI V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Black RAM 2500 Badge Black 6.4L Hemi Badge
Requires Subscription
BLACK POWER FOLD TRAILER TOW MIRRORS W/MEMORY -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Power Folding Exterior Mirrors Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Black Exterior Mirrors (LE6) Trailer Tow Mirrors
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto USB Mobile Projection HD Radio Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack 8.4" Touchscreen Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth 1-YR SiriusXM Guardian Subscription A/C w/Dual Zone Automatic Temperature...
LEATHER & LUXURY GROUP -inc: 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer Radio: Uconnect 4C w/8.4" Display Google Android Auto USB Mobile Projection HD Radio Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack 8.4" Touchscreen Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth 1-YR SiriusXM Guard...
DIESEL GREY/BLACK LEATHER-FACED 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT -inc: Front Armrest w/Cup Holders Power Lumbar Adjust #1 Foam Seat Cushion Front Centre Seat Cushion Storage High-Back Seats Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Front...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

2018 RAM 2500