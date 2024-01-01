Menu
<p><strong>ONE OWNER SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE ACCIDENT FREE EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS</strong></p> <p>Our 2018 Subaru Outback Limited with Eyesight has been through a <strong>pesale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle accident free with excellent service records. Financing Available on site Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. </strong>There are a lot of choices in the SUV segment. Read some reviews and youll quickly learn they all have their respective strengths and weaknesses. The 2018 Subaru Outback, though, is strong in just about all areas youll really care about, including fuel economy, interior volume, off-road capability and standard in-car technology. The Outback shares the powertrain and design with the Subaru Legacy sedan, but its extra ground clearance and wagon body style increase its usefulness dramatically. Its a very practical, go-anywhere vehicle. Limited trims can be upgraded with Subarus EyeSight system (adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, automatic high-beam headlights and upgraded gauges). Blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert are included in the Premium version of EyeSight, and navigation can be bundled with this package. The Outback Limiteds version includes navigation, automatic braking for rear collisions and steering-responsive LED headlights. 3.6R Limited gets the xenon headlights as standard equipment and a more powerful engine, keyless ignition and entry, leather upholstery, driver-seat memory functions, a four-way power passenger seat, rear air vents, heated rear seats and a 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. rear privacy glass, heated exterior mirrors, a windshield wiper de-icer, foglights, dual-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat (with two-way lumbar adjustment), heated front seats, a cargo cover, a bigger 8-inch touchscreen, satellite radio, three additional USB ports (one front and two rear) and six speakers for the sound system. The Power Moonroof package adds the obvious plus an auto-dimming rearview mirror. A power liftgate with memory height.</p> <p><span style=color:#2980b9><strong>Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.</strong></span></p>

2018 Subaru Outback

206,700 KM

$21,998

+ tax & licensing
2018 Subaru Outback

3.6R Limited LEATHER SUNROOF AWD

2018 Subaru Outback

3.6R Limited LEATHER SUNROOF AWD

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
206,700KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4S4BSFNCXJ3281437

  Exterior Colour Tan
  Interior Colour Tan
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # CBK3193
  Mileage 206,700 KM

Our 2018 Subaru Outback Limited with Eyesight has been through a pesale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle accident free with excellent service records. Financing Available on site Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. There are a lot of choices in the SUV segment. Read some reviews and you'll quickly learn they all have their respective strengths and weaknesses. The 2018 Subaru Outback, though, is strong in just about all areas you'll really care about, including fuel economy, interior volume, off-road capability and standard in-car technology. The Outback shares the powertrain and design with the Subaru Legacy sedan, but its extra ground clearance and wagon body style increase its usefulness dramatically. It's a very practical, go-anywhere vehicle. Limited trims can be upgraded with Subaru's EyeSight system (adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, automatic high-beam headlights and upgraded gauges). Blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert are included in the Premium version of EyeSight, and navigation can be bundled with this package. The Outback Limited's version includes navigation, automatic braking for rear collisions and steering-responsive LED headlights. 3.6R Limited gets the xenon headlights as standard equipment and a more powerful engine, keyless ignition and entry, leather upholstery, driver-seat memory functions, a four-way power passenger seat, rear air vents, heated rear seats and a 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. rear privacy glass, heated exterior mirrors, a windshield wiper de-icer, foglights, dual-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat (with two-way lumbar adjustment), heated front seats, a cargo cover, a bigger 8-inch touchscreen, satellite radio, three additional USB ports (one front and two rear) and six speakers for the sound system. The Power Moonroof package adds the obvious plus an auto-dimming rearview mirror. A power liftgate with memory height.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Garage door opener
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System

Power Steering
Block Heater

Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

rear air

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
AWD
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
CVT

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2018 Subaru Outback