Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Subaru WRX

205,608 KM

Details Description Features

$21,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

Contact Seller
2018 Subaru WRX

2018 Subaru WRX

Sport SUNROOF ALL WHEEL DRIVE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Subaru WRX

Sport SUNROOF ALL WHEEL DRIVE

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

Contact Seller

$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

205,608KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8476971
  • Stock #: P2287
  • VIN: JF1VA1D62J9806240

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sport Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P2287
  • Mileage 205,608 KM

Vehicle Description

SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE EXCELLENT VALUE



Our Subaru WRX has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan Vehicle with no serious collisions. Financing Available on site, Trades welcome aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. The WRX receives a handful of useful changes for 2018, including an updated front-end design, revised suspension and steering tuning, and thicker glass, seals and insulation aimed at better suppressing road noise. Subaru also adds a few new features to its EyeSight safety package. The 2018 Subaru WRX is among the swiftest and best-handling compact cars around. comfortable seating, a roomy cabin and excellent visibility, make the WRX a legitimately practical daily driver and family car. WRX models start with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine (268 hp, 258 pound-feet of torque), a six-speed manual transmission and all-wheel drive. The standard equipment list also includes 17-inch wheels, performance tires, heated side mirrors, cloth upholstery, a rearview camera, 60/40-split folding rear seats, Bluetooth phone and audio connection, and a six-speaker media system with a 6.2-inch touchscreen, satellite and HD radio, CD player, USB and auxiliary inputs, and smartphone app integration. The WRX Premium adds 18-inch wheels, foglights, a sunroof, heated front seats, windshield wiper de-icers, and a 7-inch touchscreen.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Power Steering
Block Heater
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
6 Speed Manual
AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Siman Auto Sales

2014 Ford Edge LIMIT...
 187,400 KM
$17,998 + tax & lic
2018 Subaru WRX Spor...
 205,608 KM
$21,998 + tax & lic
2010 Toyota Yaris WH...
 168,405 KM
$8,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

Call Dealer

306-546-XXXX

(click to show)

306-546-3993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory