2018 Subaru WRX
Sport SUNROOF ALL WHEEL DRIVE
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sport Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 205,608 KM
Vehicle Description
SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE EXCELLENT VALUE
Our Subaru WRX has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan Vehicle with no serious collisions. Financing Available on site, Trades welcome aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. The WRX receives a handful of useful changes for 2018, including an updated front-end design, revised suspension and steering tuning, and thicker glass, seals and insulation aimed at better suppressing road noise. Subaru also adds a few new features to its EyeSight safety package. The 2018 Subaru WRX is among the swiftest and best-handling compact cars around. comfortable seating, a roomy cabin and excellent visibility, make the WRX a legitimately practical daily driver and family car. WRX models start with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine (268 hp, 258 pound-feet of torque), a six-speed manual transmission and all-wheel drive. The standard equipment list also includes 17-inch wheels, performance tires, heated side mirrors, cloth upholstery, a rearview camera, 60/40-split folding rear seats, Bluetooth phone and audio connection, and a six-speaker media system with a 6.2-inch touchscreen, satellite and HD radio, CD player, USB and auxiliary inputs, and smartphone app integration. The WRX Premium adds 18-inch wheels, foglights, a sunroof, heated front seats, windshield wiper de-icers, and a 7-inch touchscreen.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
