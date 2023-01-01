Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Toyota 4Runner

94,008 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Toyota 4Runner

SR5

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota 4Runner

SR5

Location

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

  1. 10754072
  2. 10754072
  3. 10754072
  4. 10754072
  5. 10754072
  6. 10754072
  7. 10754072
  8. 10754072
  9. 10754072
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
94,008KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTEBU5JR1J5558883

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 94,008 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Taylor Lexus

Used 2015 Lexus RX 350 F Sport for sale in Regina, SK
2015 Lexus RX 350 F Sport 99,997 KM $36,900 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 LE for sale in Regina, SK
2021 Toyota RAV4 LE 91,864 KM $37,900 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE for sale in Regina, SK
2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE 62,870 KM $39,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Taylor Lexus

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Lexus

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

Call Dealer

306-569-XXXX

(click to show)

306-569-8777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Lexus

306-569-8777

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota 4Runner