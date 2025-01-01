$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2018 Toyota 4Runner
SR5 | REMOTE START | ROOF RACK | TOW PKG
Location
Bennett Dunlop Ford
770 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8H7
306-522-6612
Used
112,461KM
VIN JTEBU5JR4J5607283
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 112,461 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
2018 Toyota 4Runner