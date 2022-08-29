Menu
2018 Toyota 4Runner

46,877 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

SR5

SR5

Location

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

46,877KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9173239
  • Stock #: TBD1
  • VIN: JTEBU5JR3J5564250

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 46,877 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
5 Speed Automatic

 46,877 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2010 Toyota Matrix
149,015 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Toyota RAV4 LE
 50,500 KM
$40,900 + tax & lic

