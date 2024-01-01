Menu
2018 Toyota Corolla LEOdometer: 112,920km <br/> Price: $22,998+taxes <br/> Financing Available <br/> <br/> WOW Factors:--Certified and mechanical inspection <br/> -No Accidents <br/> <br/> <br/> Highlight features:--Backup-Camera <br/> -Heated Seats <br/> -Bluetooth Connectivity <br/> -Power Windows <br/> -Power Locks <br/> -Cruise Control and much more! <br/> <br/> <br/> Financing Available <br/> <br/> Welcome to WOW CARS Family! <br/> Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe. <br/> <br/> <br/> Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8. <br/>

112,834 KM

$22,998

LE

LE

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

112,834KM
VIN 2T1BURHE7JC015023

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 112,834 KM

2018 Toyota Corolla LEOdometer: 112,920km
Price: $22,998+taxes
Financing Available

WOW Factors:--Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents


Highlight features:--Backup-Camera
-Heated Seats
-Bluetooth Connectivity
-Power Windows
-Power Locks
-Cruise Control and much more!


Financing Available

Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.


Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.

