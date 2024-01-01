$22,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2018 Toyota Corolla
LE
2018 Toyota Corolla
LE
Location
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
639-590-7118
$22,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
112,834KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2T1BURHE7JC015023
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 112,834 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2018 Toyota Corolla LEOdometer: 112,920km
Price: $22,998+taxes
Financing Available
WOW Factors:--Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents
Highlight features:--Backup-Camera
-Heated Seats
-Bluetooth Connectivity
-Power Windows
-Power Locks
-Cruise Control and much more!
Financing Available
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.
Price: $22,998+taxes
Financing Available
WOW Factors:--Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents
Highlight features:--Backup-Camera
-Heated Seats
-Bluetooth Connectivity
-Power Windows
-Power Locks
-Cruise Control and much more!
Financing Available
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Wow Cars
2016 Honda CR-V EX-L 98,999 KM $26,998 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota Corolla LE 26,063 KM $29,975 + tax & lic
2013 Volkswagen Jetta SPECIAL EDITION 156,293 KM $13,998 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Wow Cars
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
Call Dealer
639-590-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$22,998
+ taxes & licensing
Wow Cars
639-590-7118
2018 Toyota Corolla