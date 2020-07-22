Menu
2018 Toyota Corolla

11,122 KM

$20,588

+ tax & licensing
$20,588

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Lexus

306-569-8777

2018 Toyota Corolla

2018 Toyota Corolla

iM Low Kilometers! One owner!

2018 Toyota Corolla

iM Low Kilometers! One owner!

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,588

+ taxes & licensing

11,122KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5653773
  Stock #: 2035901
  VIN: jtnkarje0jj572679

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2035901
  • Mileage 11,122 KM

Vehicle Description

Super versatile hatchback. Comes with extended warranty until June of 2023, Toyota long range remote start. Toyota Certified with excellent finance terms OAC. Nicely equipped with great fuel economy. Heated seats, rear back up camera and more!

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Taylor Lexus

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

