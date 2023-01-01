Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Toyota Corolla

24,676 KM

Details Description

$26,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,998

+ taxes & licensing

Wow Cars

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota Corolla

2018 Toyota Corolla

LE UPGRADE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota Corolla

LE UPGRADE

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

  1. 9649849
  2. 9649849
  3. 9649849
  4. 9649849
  5. 9649849
  6. 9649849
  7. 9649849
  8. 9649849
  9. 9649849
  10. 9649849
  11. 9649849
  12. 9649849
  13. 9649849
  14. 9649849
  15. 9649849
  16. 9649849
  17. 9649849
  18. 9649849
  19. 9649849
  20. 9649849
Contact Seller

$26,998

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
24,676KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9649849
  • Stock #: W509
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE3JC104989

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 24,676 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Toyota Corolla LE Upgrade includes:
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents
-Alloy Wheels
-2nd Set of tires and rims
-Backup-Camera
-Heated Seats
-Heated Steering Wheel
-Sunroof
-Cruise Control and much more.
Financing Available
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Wow Cars

2016 Mazda CX-5 Gran...
 129,258 KM
$25,598 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Corolla ...
 24,676 KM
$26,998 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Equin...
 114,969 KM
$15,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Wow Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
Quick Links
Directions Inventory