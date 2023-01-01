Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Toyota Highlander

68,835 KM

Details Features

$45,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$45,900

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Lexus

306-569-8777

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota Highlander

2018 Toyota Highlander

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota Highlander

Location

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

  1. 10130124
  2. 10130124
  3. 10130124
  4. 10130124
  5. 10130124
  6. 10130124
  7. 10130124
  8. 10130124
Contact Seller

$45,900

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
68,835KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10130124
  • Stock #: 2332911
  • VIN: 5TDDZRFH0JS851111

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 68,835 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Taylor Lexus

2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE
 53,577 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Toyota RAV4 Hyb...
 62,814 KM
$45,900 + tax & lic
2023 Toyota RAV4 XLE
 7,856 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Taylor Lexus

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Lexus

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

Call Dealer

306-569-XXXX

(click to show)

306-569-8777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory