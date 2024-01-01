Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE ACCIDNET FREE EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS</strong></p> <p>Our Toyota Rav-4 has been through a <strong>presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan Vehicle Accident Free with excellent service records. Financing Available on site Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket Warranties available to fit every need and budget. </strong>The 2018 Toyota RAV4's roomy interior, numerous standard safety features and reputation for reliability make it a reasonable choice for a small crossover. rear privacy glass, Toyota Safety Sense P (forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise control and automatic high beams), a rearview camera, a 60/40-split folding and reclining second-row seat, a 6.1-inch touchscreen interface, one USB port, Bluetooth, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack. XLE adds 17-inch alloy wheels, foglights, heated mirrors, upgraded interior trim, a sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, more aggressively bolstered front seats and extending sun visors. Heated front seats with a power-adjustable driver adjustment  and a heated steering wheel.</p> <p><span style=color:#2980b9><strong> Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.</strong></span></p>

2018 Toyota RAV4

250,400 KM

Details Description Features

$16,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Toyota RAV4

XLE LEGENDARY RELIABILITY

Watch This Vehicle
12017446

2018 Toyota RAV4

XLE LEGENDARY RELIABILITY

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

Contact Seller

$16,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
250,400KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3RFREV3JW801887

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 250,400 KM

Vehicle Description

SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE ACCIDNET FREE EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS



Our Toyota Rav-4 has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan Vehicle Accident Free with excellent service records. Financing Available on site Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket Warranties available to fit every need and budget. The 2018 Toyota RAV4's roomy interior, numerous standard safety features and reputation for reliability make it a reasonable choice for a small crossover. rear privacy glass, Toyota Safety Sense P (forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise control and automatic high beams), a rearview camera, a 60/40-split folding and reclining second-row seat, a 6.1-inch touchscreen interface, one USB port, Bluetooth, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack. XLE adds 17-inch alloy wheels, foglights, heated mirrors, upgraded interior trim, a sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, more aggressively bolstered front seats and extending sun visors. Heated front seats with a power-adjustable driver adjustment  and a heated steering wheel.



 Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Sunroof
tinted windows
Roof Rails

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
SECURITY ALARM

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

AWD
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic
Hill Ascent Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Siman Auto Sales

Used 2018 Toyota RAV4 XLE LEGENDARY RELIABILITY for sale in Regina, SK
2018 Toyota RAV4 XLE LEGENDARY RELIABILITY 250,400 KM $16,988 + tax & lic
Used 2014 RAM 1500 ST REGULAR CAB 5.7 V8 HEMI for sale in Regina, SK
2014 RAM 1500 ST REGULAR CAB 5.7 V8 HEMI 156,400 KM $15,988 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Hyundai Tucson GLS EXCELLENT VALUE for sale in Regina, SK
2013 Hyundai Tucson GLS EXCELLENT VALUE 195,500 KM $10,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Siman Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

Call Dealer

306-546-XXXX

(click to show)

306-546-3993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,988

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota RAV4