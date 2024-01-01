$16,988+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota RAV4
XLE LEGENDARY RELIABILITY
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 250,400 KM
Vehicle Description
SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE ACCIDNET FREE EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS
Our Toyota Rav-4 has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan Vehicle Accident Free with excellent service records. Financing Available on site Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket Warranties available to fit every need and budget. The 2018 Toyota RAV4's roomy interior, numerous standard safety features and reputation for reliability make it a reasonable choice for a small crossover. rear privacy glass, Toyota Safety Sense P (forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise control and automatic high beams), a rearview camera, a 60/40-split folding and reclining second-row seat, a 6.1-inch touchscreen interface, one USB port, Bluetooth, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack. XLE adds 17-inch alloy wheels, foglights, heated mirrors, upgraded interior trim, a sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, more aggressively bolstered front seats and extending sun visors. Heated front seats with a power-adjustable driver adjustment and a heated steering wheel.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
Vehicle Features
