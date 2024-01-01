Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Toyota Sienna

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Toyota Sienna

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota Sienna

Location

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

  1. 10925207
  2. 10925207
  3. 10925207
  4. 10925207
  5. 10925207
  6. 10925207
  7. 10925207
  8. 10925207
  9. 10925207
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TDDZ3DC1JS207752

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Taylor Toyota

Used 2018 Toyota Sienna for sale in Regina, SK
2018 Toyota Sienna 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE for sale in Regina, SK
2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota Highlander XLE HEATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, 8 PASSENGER for sale in Regina, SK
2023 Toyota Highlander XLE HEATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, 8 PASSENGER 26,525 KM $52,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Taylor Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Toyota

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

Call Dealer

306-569-XXXX

(click to show)

306-569-8777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Toyota

306-569-8777

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota Sienna