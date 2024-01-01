Menu
4WD.<br><br><br>3.5L V6 DOHC 24V LEV3-ULEV70 278hp 6-Speed Automatic 4WD

2018 Toyota Tacoma

40,863 KM

$42,900

+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Off Road

2018 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Off Road

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

$42,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
40,863KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TFCZ5AN7JX151159

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Orange
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Mileage 40,863 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD.


3.5L V6 DOHC 24V LEV3-ULEV70 278hp 6-Speed Automatic 4WD

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Taylor Toyota

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

$42,900

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Toyota

306-569-8777

2018 Toyota Tacoma