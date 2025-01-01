Menu
4WD.

Recent Arrival! 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V LEV3-ULEV70 278hp 6-Speed Automatic 4WD

Awards:
 * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards

2018 Toyota Tacoma

100,224 KM

SR5

SR5

Location

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

Used
100,224KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TFDZ5BN5JX034747

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 100,224 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD.


Recent Arrival! 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V LEV3-ULEV70 278hp 6-Speed Automatic 4WD


Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

