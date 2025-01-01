$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Tacoma
SR5
Location
Taylor Toyota
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
100,224KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TFDZ5BN5JX034747
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 100,224 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD.
Recent Arrival! 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V LEV3-ULEV70 278hp 6-Speed Automatic 4WD
Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2018 Toyota Tacoma