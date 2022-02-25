Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Toyota Tacoma

45,250 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Lexus

306-569-8777

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota Tacoma

2018 Toyota Tacoma

SR5

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota Tacoma

SR5

Location

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

  1. 8328000
  2. 8328000
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

45,250KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8328000
  • Stock #: 2231581
  • VIN: 5TFDZ5BN6JX031453

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 45,250 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Taylor Lexus

2013 Lexus RX 350
 147,816 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Toyota RAV4 LE
 1,416 KM
$45,900 + tax & lic
2021 Honda Civic Sport
 15,436 KM
$35,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Taylor Lexus

Taylor Lexus

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

Call Dealer

306-569-XXXX

(click to show)

306-569-8777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory