2018 Toyota Tundra

306-569-8777
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
ACCESSORIES:
5-INCH CHROME STEP BARS, LONG RANGE REMOTE STARTER
TRD OFF-ROAD:
LED Headlamps, LED Fog Lights, Power Sliding Rear Window, Fuel Tank Protector Plates, Bilstein Shock Absorbers (Front & Rear), All Terrain Tires, 18” Off-road Alloy Rims, Garage Door Opener, TRD Decals, Auto-dimming Rear View Mirror with Compass, Anti-theft System, Navigation, Clearance and Backup Sensors
CONT. FEATURES:
7-inch Display Screen, Integrated SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Back-up Camera, AM/FM/CD/MP3, Bluetooth, USB & Aux Input Jack, 6 Speakers, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, Heated Front Seats, Rear Seat: Bench w/ Under-seat Storage, High Solar Energy Absorbing Window Glass, Keyless Entry, Front & Rear Splash Guards, Removable Locking Tailgate, Easy Lower & Lift Tailgate, Heated Side View Mirrors, Auto Headlamps, Trailer Brake Control, Manual Headlamp Leveling System, 5.7 Litre i-Force, 8 cylinder, VVT-i, Engine Oil Cooler, Heavy Duty Battery, Starter, Alternator and Heater, One-Touch 4WD, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Active Traction Control (A-TRAC), Auto Limited Slip Rear Differential, Engine Under Cover & Transfer Case Protector
TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE:
Automatic High Beam, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert
