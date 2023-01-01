$20,900+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Yaris
Location
Taylor Lexus
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
$20,900
+ taxes & licensing
32,760KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN VNKKTUD3XJA092281
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 32,760 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Taylor Lexus
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
2018 Toyota Yaris