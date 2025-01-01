Menu
2018 Volkswagen Atlas

95,491 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Atlas

3.6 FSI Comfortline

12287649

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

3.6 FSI Comfortline

Location

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
95,491KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1V2LR2CA6JC578086

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 95,491 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Taylor Toyota

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

2018 Volkswagen Atlas