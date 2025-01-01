Menu
SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE ACCIDENT FREE Here's a sales story for the 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline: "Are you looking for an SUV that blends European refinement with everyday practicality, all backed by a local reputation you can trust? Then you need to see our 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline. This isn't just another used SUV; it's a **Saskatchewan vehicle with an accident-free history**, verified for your peace of mind. And speaking of peace of mind, this Tiguan has just undergone a meticulous **fresh pre-sale inspection** by our certified technicians. We've gone the extra mile to ensure it's ready for you: a **new oil service, fresh air filters, brand new rear brakes, new front struts** for a smooth ride, and even **new spark plugs** for optimal engine performance. Plus, for long-term reliability and efficiency, it boasts a **new catalytic converter**. This isn't just serviced; it's practically rejuvenated! Let's talk about what truly matters: **safety, reliability, and economy**. Volkswagen is renowned for its German engineering, focusing on precise handling and robust build quality, giving you confidence on every road, whether it's a busy Regina street or a highway cruise. The comprehensive inspection and recent maintenance ensure this Tiguan is incredibly **reliable**, ready for countless kilometres of worry-free driving. And with its efficient engine, you'll appreciate the sensible **economy** at the fuel pump, keeping more money in your pocket for the things that matter. Step inside, and you'll be greeted by a premium experience. Sink into the comfortable **leather interior**, enjoy the expansive views through the **sunroof**, and let the **navigation system** guide your way. Entertainment is at your fingertips with **SiriusXM radio**, and those chilly Saskatchewan mornings are no match for the cozy **heated front seats**. Finding your perfect driving position is easy with the **power seats**. Ready to experience the Siman Auto Sales difference? We've been proudly serving Regina for **26 years**, building a reputation for trust and quality. Don't just take our word for it – **check out our reviews** online! We have **over 60 quality vehicles to choose from**, so you're sure to find your perfect match. Making this Tiguan yours is easy with our **on-site financing options**, and we always **encourage trades**. Plus, for ultimate long-term peace of mind, we offer a variety of **aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget**. Come down to **Siman Auto Sales** today and discover why this 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline is the smart choice for your next adventure."

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

185,000 KM

$17,988

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline ACCIDENT FREE SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline ACCIDENT FREE SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$17,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
185,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VV2B7AX1JM079654

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 185,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Garage door opener
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Premium Audio
AWD
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
8 speed automatic

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

$17,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan