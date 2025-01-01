$17,988+ taxes & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan
Comfortline ACCIDENT FREE SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
$17,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 185,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE ACCIDENT FREE Here's a sales story for the 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline: "Are you looking for an SUV that blends European refinement with everyday practicality, all backed by a local reputation you can trust? Then you need to see our 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline. This isn't just another used SUV; it's a **Saskatchewan vehicle with an accident-free history**, verified for your peace of mind. And speaking of peace of mind, this Tiguan has just undergone a meticulous **fresh pre-sale inspection** by our certified technicians. We've gone the extra mile to ensure it's ready for you: a **new oil service, fresh air filters, brand new rear brakes, new front struts** for a smooth ride, and even **new spark plugs** for optimal engine performance. Plus, for long-term reliability and efficiency, it boasts a **new catalytic converter**. This isn't just serviced; it's practically rejuvenated! Let's talk about what truly matters: **safety, reliability, and economy**. Volkswagen is renowned for its German engineering, focusing on precise handling and robust build quality, giving you confidence on every road, whether it's a busy Regina street or a highway cruise. The comprehensive inspection and recent maintenance ensure this Tiguan is incredibly **reliable**, ready for countless kilometres of worry-free driving. And with its efficient engine, you'll appreciate the sensible **economy** at the fuel pump, keeping more money in your pocket for the things that matter. Step inside, and you'll be greeted by a premium experience. Sink into the comfortable **leather interior**, enjoy the expansive views through the **sunroof**, and let the **navigation system** guide your way. Entertainment is at your fingertips with **SiriusXM radio**, and those chilly Saskatchewan mornings are no match for the cozy **heated front seats**. Finding your perfect driving position is easy with the **power seats**. Ready to experience the Siman Auto Sales difference? We've been proudly serving Regina for **26 years**, building a reputation for trust and quality. Don't just take our word for it – **check out our reviews** online! We have **over 60 quality vehicles to choose from**, so you're sure to find your perfect match. Making this Tiguan yours is easy with our **on-site financing options**, and we always **encourage trades**. Plus, for ultimate long-term peace of mind, we offer a variety of **aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget**. Come down to **Siman Auto Sales** today and discover why this 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline is the smart choice for your next adventure."
Vehicle Features
