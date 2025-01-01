Menu
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan AWD includes:Odometer: 130,002km <br/> Special Price: $22,990+taxes <br/> Financing Available <br/> <br/> WOW Factors:- -Certified and mechanical inspection <br/> -No Accidents <br/> -Brand New Tires <br/> <br/> <br/> Highlight Features:--Apple Carplay, Android Auto <br/> -Blindspot monitoring <br/> -Navigation <br/> -All-Wheel Drive <br/> -Alloy Wheels <br/> -Leather Power Seats <br/> -Panoramic Sunroof <br/> -Backup Camera <br/> -Heated Seats <br/> -Keyless Entry <br/> -Push Button Start <br/> -Cruise Control and much more. <br/> <br/> <br/> Financing Available <br/> <br/> Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles <br/> At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly. <br/> <br/> <br/> Visit WOWCARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8. <br/>

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

130,002 KM

Details Description

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

SE - NO ACCIDENTS!

12803584

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

SE - NO ACCIDENTS!

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
130,002KM
VIN 3VV2B7AX7JM095633

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 130,002 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan AWD includes:Odometer: 130,002km
Special Price: $22,990+taxes
Financing Available

WOW Factors:- -Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents
-Brand New Tires


Highlight Features:--Apple Carplay, Android Auto
-Blindspot monitoring
-Navigation
-All-Wheel Drive
-Alloy Wheels
-Leather Power Seats
-Panoramic Sunroof
-Backup Camera
-Heated Seats
-Keyless Entry
-Push Button Start
-Cruise Control and much more.


Financing Available

Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly.


Visit WOWCARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan