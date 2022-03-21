$21,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
866-229-5207
2018 Wildcat TRACK & TRAIL
Location
Capital GMC Buick Cadillac
4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7
866-229-5207
$21,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8874125
- Stock #: 22420A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Mileage 1,996 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Wildcat GreenRecent Arrival!We're proudly Canada's largest Pre-Owned Ford Dealership and offer a no-pressure, non-commission purchasing experience for your used vehicle search. If you're interested in an used (previously loved) car, truck or SUV, you're in the right place! Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value, upfront, every time and back it up with a free market value report so you know you are getting the best deal!P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 450-497-7600 for fast answers at your fingertips! Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. DEALER LICENSE #307287.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital GMC Buick Cadillac
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.