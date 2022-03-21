Menu
2018 Wildcat TRACK & TRAIL

1,996 KM

Details Description

$21,800

+ tax & licensing
$21,800

+ taxes & licensing

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

866-229-5207

2018 Wildcat TRACK & TRAIL

2018 Wildcat TRACK & TRAIL

2018 Wildcat TRACK & TRAIL

Location

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

  1. 8874125
$21,800

+ taxes & licensing

1,996KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8874125
  • Stock #: 22420A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Mileage 1,996 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Wildcat GreenRecent Arrival!We're proudly Canada's largest Pre-Owned Ford Dealership and offer a no-pressure, non-commission purchasing experience for your used vehicle search. If you're interested in an used (previously loved) car, truck or SUV, you're in the right place! Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value, upfront, every time and back it up with a free market value report so you know you are getting the best deal!P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 450-497-7600 for fast answers at your fingertips! Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. DEALER LICENSE #307287.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

