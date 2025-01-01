$26,990+ tax & licensing
2019 Audi Q5
PREMIUM
Location
Zed Auto
1575 Park St, Regina, SK S4N 2E9
306-502-4322
$26,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
99,000KM
VIN WA1ANAFYXK2027734
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 99,000 KM
Vehicle Description
FREE DELIVERY ANYWHERE IN SASKATCHEWAN!Located at B-1575 Park Street, Regina, SK
$495.00 Doc Fee
FINANCING AVAILABLE (2013+)
EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE
CARFAX AVAILABLE
TRADE-INS ARE WELCOME
ZED AUTO INC offers the highest quality certified and pre-owned vehicles and represents the best value around! Come experience a friendly, comfortable shopping experience with no pressure
DL# 400141
For more details visit: ZEDAUTO.CA
CONTACT* Call (306).502.4322 or Stop by Zed Auto conveniently located 1575 Park Street, Regina, SK
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2019 Audi Q5