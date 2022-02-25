Menu
2019 Audi Q8

39,000 KM

Details Features

$85,795

+ tax & licensing
$85,795

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Audi

306-347-2834

Contact Seller
2019 Audi Q8

2019 Audi Q8

55 Technik

2019 Audi Q8

55 Technik

Location

Taylor Audi

775 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8G3

306-347-2834

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$85,795

+ taxes & licensing

39,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8409654
  • Stock #: 6933
  • VIN: WA1CVAF13KD020673

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 39,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
8 speed automatic

Email Taylor Audi

Taylor Audi

Taylor Audi

775 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8G3

