This Coppertino Metallic Encore carves out its own blend of style and confidence in an efficient package. This vehicle is a SUV with a Turbocharged I4 1.4 L AWD engine with Brandy Leather Seats with Ebony Accents interior color. With an ECOTEC 1.4L turbocharged engine offering nimble handling and 48.4 cubic feet of cargo space with the second-row seating folded flat. A 7 inch high-resolution LCD color screen with voice activated Buick IntelliLink audio system allows you to make hands-free calls and connect with your Smartphone so your eyes can stay on the road. Featuring Buicks signature exterior design cues like the waterfall grille, ice-blue accented projector- beam headlamps and chrome portholes. The Encores Quiet Tuning technology reduces, blocks and absorbs noises, helping to keep the quiet in and the noise out with a laminated windshield, triple door seals and Bose Active Noise Cancellation to fade unwanted sounds into the background.

2019 Buick Encore

41,962 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Buick Encore

Essence AWD

2019 Buick Encore

Essence AWD

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

41,962KM
Used
  • Exterior Colour Coppertino Metallic
  • Interior Colour Brandy Leather Seats with Ebony Accents
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 41,962 KM

This Coppertino Metallic Encore carves out its own blend of style and confidence in an efficient package. This vehicle is a SUV with a Turbocharged I4 1.4 L AWD engine with Brandy Leather Seats with Ebony Accents interior color. With an ECOTEC 1.4L turbocharged engine offering nimble handling and 48.4 cubic feet of cargo space with the second-row seating folded flat. A 7 inch high-resolution LCD color screen with voice activated Buick IntelliLink audio system allows you to make hands-free calls and connect with your Smartphone so your eyes can stay on the road. Featuring Buicks signature exterior design cues like the waterfall grille, ice-blue accented projector- beam headlamps and chrome portholes. The Encores Quiet Tuning technology reduces, blocks and absorbs noises, helping to keep the quiet in and the noise out with a laminated windshield, triple door seals and Bose Active Noise Cancellation to fade unwanted sounds into the background. Now thats luxury that is capable and versatile to adapt to your life. Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-988-7738 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Rear Defrost

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Requires Subscription
ENGINE TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER DIRECT INJECTION SIDI with start/stop mode (153 hp [114.1 kW] @ 5600 rpm 177 lb-ft of torque [239.0 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm)

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-525-5211
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

866-229-5207

2019 Buick Encore