2019 Buick Encore

47,814 KM

Details Description Features

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

866-229-5207

Sport Touring AWD

Location

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

47,814KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9237655
  • Stock #: 43165A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 47,814 KM

Vehicle Description

This Summit White Encore carves out its own blend of style and confidence in an efficient package. This vehicle is a SUV with a Turbocharged I4 1.4 L AWD engine with Ebony interior color. With an ECOTEC 1.4L turbocharged engine offering nimble handling and 48.4 cubic feet of cargo space with the second-row seating folded flat. A 7 inch high-resolution LCD color screen with voice activated Buick IntelliLink audio system allows you to make hands-free calls and connect with your Smartphone so your eyes can stay on the road. Featuring Buicks signature exterior design cues like the waterfall grille, ice-blue accented projector- beam headlamps and chrome portholes. The Encores Quiet Tuning technology reduces, blocks and absorbs noises, helping to keep the quiet in and the noise out with a laminated windshield, triple door seals and Bose Active Noise Cancellation to fade unwanted sounds into the background. Now thats luxury that is capable and versatile to adapt to your life. Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 450-900-3731 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
ENGINE TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER DIRECT INJECTION SIDI with start/stop mode (153 hp [114.1 kW] @ 5600 rpm 177 lb-ft of torque [239.0 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

