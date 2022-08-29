Menu
2019 Chevrolet Colorado

56,733 KM

Details Description Features

$38,915

+ tax & licensing
$38,915

+ taxes & licensing

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

866-229-5207

2019 Chevrolet Colorado

2019 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD Work Truck Crew Cab

2019 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD Work Truck Crew Cab

Location

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

$38,915

+ taxes & licensing

56,733KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9143329
  Stock #: 22542A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 22542A
  • Mileage 56,733 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 450-900-3731 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Auxiliary Audio Input
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

