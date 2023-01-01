Menu
2019 Chevrolet Equinox

89,676 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

866-229-5207

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier AWD

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier AWD

Location

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

89,676KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10604757
  • Stock #: 44178A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pacific Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 89,676 KM

Vehicle Description

Offering excellent driving manners, this Chevrolet Equinox is Pacific Blue Metallic in color and is equipped with a Turbocharged Gas I4 1.5L/92 engine. This AWD SUV is compact enough for easy maneuverability yet provides an impressive cargo capacity. With standard options including keyless entry, a drivers seat power lumbar and vertical height adjustment, a Multi-Flex rear seat that slides for an additional 7.9 inches or rear legroom, ABS, Hill hold assist, traction control, OnStar, speed sensitive volume, auxiliary audio input jack, active noise cancellation, rear window defogger, telescopic steering column, Bluetooth, rear windshield wiper, and more. Available option includes a color 7 inch touch screen. Contact us today to schedule a test drive! Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-988-7738 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD)
Requires Subscription

