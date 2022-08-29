$28,995+ tax & licensing
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
306-737-4958
2019 Chevrolet Equinox
Premier
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
135,415KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9229570
- Stock #: 22JGC83A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mosaic Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 135,415 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Sport Utility Vehicle, AWD 4dr Premier w/2LZ, 9-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged Gas I4 2.0L/122
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 2.0L TURBO 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (252 hp [188.0 kW] @ 5500 rpm 260 lb-ft of torque [353.0 N-m] @ 2500 - 4500 rpm) (STD)
Requires Subscription
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4