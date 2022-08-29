Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

135,415 KM

Details Description Features

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Equinox

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

Contact Seller

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

135,415KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9229570
  • Stock #: 22JGC83A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mosaic Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 135,415 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Sport Utility Vehicle, AWD 4dr Premier w/2LZ, 9-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged Gas I4 2.0L/122

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 2.0L TURBO 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (252 hp [188.0 kW] @ 5500 rpm 260 lb-ft of torque [353.0 N-m] @ 2500 - 4500 rpm) (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

2015 RAM 1500 Larami...
 84,280 KM
$38,995 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Spark...
 51,254 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Challenge...
 42,996 KM
$32,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

Call Dealer

306-737-XXXX

(click to show)

306-737-4958

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory