Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Chevrolet Malibu

113,525 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

Watch This Vehicle
12346731

2019 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

Location

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

  1. 12346731
  2. 12346731
  3. 12346731
  4. 12346731
  5. 12346731
  6. 12346731
  7. 12346731
  8. 12346731
  9. 12346731
  10. 12346731
  11. 12346731
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
113,525KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1ZD5ST4KF226910

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2532111
  • Mileage 113,525 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Taylor Toyota

Used 2022 Toyota RAV4 XLE for sale in Regina, SK
2022 Toyota RAV4 XLE 27,350 KM $45,588 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota Corolla LE for sale in Regina, SK
2020 Toyota Corolla LE 53,986 KM $26,900 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 TRAIL for sale in Regina, SK
2021 Toyota RAV4 TRAIL 76,339 KM $43,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Taylor Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Toyota

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

Call Dealer

306-569-XXXX

(click to show)

306-569-8777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Toyota

306-569-8777

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Malibu