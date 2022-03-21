2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 6 7 , 7 8 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8917144

8917144 Stock #: 22304B

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 67,789 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Smart Device Integration Convenience Keyless Entry Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Privacy Glass Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Bluetooth Connection Driver Restriction Features

