2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 63,569 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mechanical 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Privacy Glass Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Interior Leather Steering Wheel Floor mats Rear Bench Seat WiFi Hotspot Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Telematics Driver Restriction Features ENGINE DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO-DIESEL V8 B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE (445 hp [332 kW] @ 2800 rpm 910 lb-ft of torque [1220 Nm] @ 1600 rpm) Includes capped fuel fill (K40) exhaust brake and (K05) engine block heater.)

