$14,988+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Spark
1LT CVT LOW LOW KM
2019 Chevrolet Spark
1LT CVT LOW LOW KM
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
$14,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sport Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P3117
- Mileage 65,700 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KM SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE GOOD SERVICE RECORDS
Our Chevrolet Spark has been through a presale inspection, Fresh full synthetic oil service new air filters, new shocks and struts, new tires. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle with good service records and no serious collisions. Financing Available on site, guaranteed approval. Trades encouraged, aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. If you're looking for a car that's small and efficient, with the creature comforts typically found on much more expensive cars, the 2019 Chevrolet Spark could be just the car for you. Its small size and good outward visibility make it a breeze to park. Excellent smartphone connectivity technology is another draw since every Spark comes standard with a touchscreen infotainment system that has Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration. high level of standard in-car technology, excellent fuel economy and an easy-driving demeanor. The infotainment system adds to the Spark's modern vibe. The menus are intuitive, and the graphics are sharp. The touchscreen supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. You can also get onboard Wi-Fi through the OnStar system. air conditioning, a rearview camera, a 7-inch touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability, Bluetooth and USB connectivity, a four-speaker audio system, and Chevrolet's OnStar communications system that includes a 4G LTE in-car Wi-Fi hotspot. 1LT includes alloy wheels, power accessories (windows, mirrors and door locks), cruise control, remote keyless entry, foglights, and a six-speaker audio system.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Mechanical
Convenience
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Siman Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Siman Auto Sales
Siman Auto Sales
Call Dealer
306-546-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
306-546-3993