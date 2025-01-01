Menu
<p><strong>LOW KM SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE GOOD SERVICE RECORDS</strong></p> <p>Our Chevrolet Spark has been through a <strong>presale inspection, Fresh full synthetic oil service new air filters, new shocks and struts, new tires. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle with good service records and no serious collisions. Financing Available on site, guaranteed approval. Trades encouraged, aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget.</strong> If you're looking for a car that's small and efficient, with the creature comforts typically found on much more expensive cars, the 2019 Chevrolet Spark could be just the car for you. Its small size and good outward visibility make it a breeze to park. Excellent smartphone connectivity technology is another draw since every Spark comes standard with a touchscreen infotainment system that has Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration. high level of standard in-car technology, excellent fuel economy and an easy-driving demeanor. The infotainment system adds to the Spark's modern vibe. The menus are intuitive, and the graphics are sharp. The touchscreen supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. You can also get onboard Wi-Fi through the OnStar system. air conditioning, a rearview camera, a 7-inch touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability, Bluetooth and USB connectivity, a four-speaker audio system, and Chevrolet's OnStar communications system that includes a 4G LTE in-car Wi-Fi hotspot. 1LT includes alloy wheels, power accessories (windows, mirrors and door locks), cruise control, remote keyless entry, foglights, and a six-speaker audio system.</p> <p><span style=color:#2980b9><strong>Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.</strong></span></p>

2019 Chevrolet Spark

65,700 KM

$14,988

+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Spark

1LT CVT LOW LOW KM

12522226

2019 Chevrolet Spark

1LT CVT LOW LOW KM

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$14,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
65,700KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL8CD6SA7KC800542

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sport Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P3117
  • Mileage 65,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Seating

Split Folder Rear Seats

Additional Features

ON-STAR
CVT

