2019 Chevrolet Spark

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Front Side Air Bag

Rear Side Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Floor mats

Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats

Split Bench Seat

Pass-Through Rear Seat Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front Performance

Tires - Rear Performance Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Telematics

Knee Air Bag

Bluetooth Connection

WiFi Hotspot

Smart Device Integration

Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.