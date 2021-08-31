Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chevrolet Suburban

57,174 KM

Details Description Features

$70,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$70,900

+ taxes & licensing

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

866-229-5207

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Suburban

2019 Chevrolet Suburban

LT 4WD*LEATHER*SUNROOF*

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Suburban

LT 4WD*LEATHER*SUNROOF*

Location

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

  1. 8021688
  2. 8021688
  3. 8021688
  4. 8021688
  5. 8021688
  6. 8021688
Contact Seller

$70,900

+ taxes & licensing

57,174KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8021688
  • Stock #: 21750A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 21750A
  • Mileage 57,174 KM

Vehicle Description

This Black Chevy Suburban is one of the widest and longest SUVs available. It has 3 spacious rows of leather seating for 7 passengers. The Gas V8 5.3L offers a premium smooth ride that has a trailer hitch receiver for towing and hauling. Along with many of the capabilities of a truck, it can tow up to 8100 lbs. Great for road trips, camping and more! Other convenient features include a luggage rack on top of the vehicle, heated seats, keyless entry and a remote engine start. The adjustable steering wheel is leather wrapped with steering wheel controls. The media hub has an USB/iPod/MP3 input jack and audio connectivity. The Bluetooth feature allows you to connect your cell phone to the vehicle to make and receive calls while driving, and also has a voice recognition feature. Neato! It is equipped with a premium sound system and also has tri-zone and automatic climate controls. Contact us today to test drive a 2013 Chevy Suburban LT! Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-985-5012 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Running Boards/Side Steps
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Adjustable Pedals
Telematics
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 81,741 KM
$38,998 + tax & lic
2018 Cadillac XT5 Lu...
 25,300 KM
$46,998 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Sierra 1500...
 86,537 KM
$39,715 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-5207

Alternate Numbers
306-525-5211
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory