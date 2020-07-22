2019 Chevrolet Traverse

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Floor mats Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Powertrain All Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Dual Moonroof Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features Navigation System Back-Up Camera Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor WiFi Hotspot Cross-Traffic Alert Smart Device Integration Generic Sun/Moonroof Driver Restriction Features ENGINE 3.6L V6 SIDI VVT (310 hp [232.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm 266 lb-ft of torque [361 N-m] @ 2800 rpm) (STD) Requires Subscription

