Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chevrolet Traverse

20,059 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

866-229-5207

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Traverse

2019 Chevrolet Traverse

LT True North AWD*LEATHER*SUNROOF*NAV*

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Traverse

LT True North AWD*LEATHER*SUNROOF*NAV*

Location

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

Contact Seller
  • Listing ID: 5371190
  • Stock #: 20350A
  • VIN: 1GNEVHKW0KJ280790

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

20,059KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 20350A
  • Mileage 20,059 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-525-5211 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248 DEAL PENDING

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Dual Moonroof
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 3.6L V6 SIDI VVT (310 hp [232.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm 266 lb-ft of torque [361 N-m] @ 2800 rpm) (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

2013 Ford Flex SEL
 95,315 KM
$10,910 + tax & lic
2016 GMC Acadia SLE-...
 88,305 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2007 Chevrolet Silve...
 399,936 KM
$4,750 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-5207

Alternate Numbers
306-525-5211
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory