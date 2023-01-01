Menu
2019 Chrysler 300

129,846 KM

Details Description Features

$30,867

+ tax & licensing
$30,867

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

2019 Chrysler 300

2019 Chrysler 300

S

2019 Chrysler 300

S

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

$30,867

+ taxes & licensing

129,846KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10015800
  • Stock #: 22T303A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gloss Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 129,846 KM

Vehicle Description

300SScores 30 Highway MPG and 19 City MPG! This Chrysler 300 boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20" X 8.0" BLACK NOISE ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC 850RE, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22G.*This Chrysler 300 Comes Equipped with These Options *DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BLACK, LEATHER TRIMMED SPORT SEATS, Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Black Noise Aluminum, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Valet Function, USB Host Flip, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic 8HP50.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Telematics
Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof
Knee Air Bag
Gloss Black
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
WHEELS: 20" X 8.0" BLACK NOISE ALUMINUM (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC 850RE
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22G -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic 850RE
BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED SPORT SEATS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

