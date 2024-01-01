$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Chrysler 300
300S
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!This Chrysler 300 delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 19" X 7.5" BLACK NOISE PAINTED, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22G.* This Chrysler 300 Features the Following Options *ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6, BLACK, NAPPA LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/S LOGO, Window Grid Antenna, Voice Recorder, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Valet Function, USB Mobile Projection, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls and Oil Cooler.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Chrysler 300 come see us at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4. Just minutes away!
Vehicle Features
