$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
306-994-9416
2019 Chrysler 300
2019 Chrysler 300
300S AWD | Sunroof
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-994-9416
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
15,255KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8589542
- Stock #: 22C301A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ocean Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Smoke/Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 15,255 KM
Vehicle Description
COMING SOON!S Appearance Package, Heated And Vented Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Panoramic Sunroof, Adaptive Cruise Control, Navigation and much more!
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Cargo Net
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Telematics
Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)
OCEAN BLUE METALLIC
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22G -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic
Requires Subscription
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic 5-Year SXM Travel Link Subscription GPS Navigation 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription SiriusXM Travel Link 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot
SAFETYTEC GROUP II -inc: Advanced Brake Assist Automatic High-Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop FWD Collision Warn/Active Braking Lane Departure Warn/Lane Keep Assist
S MODEL APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Body-Colour Front Fascias Lower Grille Close-Out Panels Body-Colour Front Fascia Applique Body-Colour Rear Spoiler Unique LED Fog Lamps
300S PREMIUM GROUP -inc: Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Door Sill Scuff Pads Automatic Headlamp Leveling System Trunk Mat Adaptive Bi-Xenon HID Headlamps Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror Power Backlight Sunshade 2nd Row Heated Seats ...
WHEELS: 19" X 7.5" BLACK NOISE PAINTED (STD)
SAFETYTEC GROUP I -inc: Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror Blind-Spot/Rear Cross Path-Detection Body-Colour Power Multi-Function Mirrors Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist
SMOKE/BLACK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED SEATS W/S LOGO -inc: Front Ventilated Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4