$31,998+ tax & licensing
2019 Dodge Challenger
SXT LEATHER V6 AUTOMATIC
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
$31,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Plum
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # p2878
- Mileage 39,900 KM
Vehicle Description
ACCIDENT FREE LOW LOW KM DRIVER CONVIENIENCE GROUP, SXT PLUS GROUP, BLACKTOP PACKAGE
Our 2019 Dodge Challenger SXT has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. New All season tires / Winter tires on alloys included. Carfax reports Accident Free. Financing Available on site Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. There aren't a lot of vehicles we consider to be muscle cars. The 2019 Dodge Challenger, with its outlandish horsepower and classic styling, certainly qualifies. Muscle cars are also known for their lack of practicality, but the Challenger bucks that trend by making fewer sacrifices in everyday usability thanks to its large trunk and relatively spacious rear seats. Compared to the Chevrolet Camaro and the Ford Mustang, the Challenger is downright sensible. The Challenger remains one of our favorite vehicles in any class. It doesn't have the corner-carving chops of the Camaro or the Mustang, and we're quite fine with that. Not many cars have this kind of sinister style or performance that won't break the bank or overtly compromise your daily drive. SXT, powered by a 3.6-liter V6 engine (305 horsepower, 268 pound-feet of torque) matched to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Features include 20-inch wheels, keyless ignition and entry, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, dual-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a power-adjustable driver seat and 60/40-split folding rear seats. Tech features include Bluetooth, a 7-inch touchscreen, a rearview camera, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, two USB ports and a six-speaker sound system. Heated and vented seats, Heated steering wheel. Sunroof.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
Vehicle Features
