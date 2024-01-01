Menu
ACCIDENT FREE LOW LOW KM DRIVER CONVIENIENCE GROUP, SXT PLUS GROUP, BLACKTOP PACKAGE

Our 2019 Dodge Challenger SXT has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. New All season tires / Winter tires on alloys included. Carfax reports Accident Free. Financing Available on site Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. There arent a lot of vehicles we consider to be muscle cars. The 2019 Dodge Challenger, with its outlandish horsepower and classic styling, certainly qualifies. Muscle cars are also known for their lack of practicality, but the Challenger bucks that trend by making fewer sacrifices in everyday usability thanks to its large trunk and relatively spacious rear seats. Compared to the Chevrolet Camaro and the Ford Mustang, the Challenger is downright sensible. The Challenger remains one of our favorite vehicles in any class. It doesnt have the corner-carving chops of the Camaro or the Mustang, and were quite fine with that. Not many cars have this kind of sinister style or performance that wont break the bank or overtly compromise your daily drive. SXT, powered by a 3.6-liter V6 engine (305 horsepower, 268 pound-feet of torque) matched to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Features include 20-inch wheels, keyless ignition and entry, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, dual-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a power-adjustable driver seat and 60/40-split folding rear seats. Tech features include Bluetooth, a 7-inch touchscreen, a rearview camera, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, two USB ports and a six-speaker sound system. Heated and vented seats, Heated steering wheel. Sunroof.

Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998.

2019 Dodge Challenger

39,900 KM

Details Description Features

2019 Dodge Challenger

SXT LEATHER V6 AUTOMATIC

2019 Dodge Challenger

SXT LEATHER V6 AUTOMATIC

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

Used
39,900KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C3CDZAG7KH640047

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Plum
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # p2878
  • Mileage 39,900 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT FREE LOW LOW KM DRIVER CONVIENIENCE GROUP, SXT PLUS GROUP, BLACKTOP PACKAGE



Our 2019 Dodge Challenger SXT has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. New All season tires / Winter tires on alloys included. Carfax reports Accident Free. Financing Available on site Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. There aren't a lot of vehicles we consider to be muscle cars. The 2019 Dodge Challenger, with its outlandish horsepower and classic styling, certainly qualifies. Muscle cars are also known for their lack of practicality, but the Challenger bucks that trend by making fewer sacrifices in everyday usability thanks to its large trunk and relatively spacious rear seats. Compared to the Chevrolet Camaro and the Ford Mustang, the Challenger is downright sensible. The Challenger remains one of our favorite vehicles in any class. It doesn't have the corner-carving chops of the Camaro or the Mustang, and we're quite fine with that. Not many cars have this kind of sinister style or performance that won't break the bank or overtly compromise your daily drive. SXT, powered by a 3.6-liter V6 engine (305 horsepower, 268 pound-feet of torque) matched to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Features include 20-inch wheels, keyless ignition and entry, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, dual-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a power-adjustable driver seat and 60/40-split folding rear seats. Tech features include Bluetooth, a 7-inch touchscreen, a rearview camera, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, two USB ports and a six-speaker sound system. Heated and vented seats, Heated steering wheel. Sunroof.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Sunroof
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Garage door opener
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Ventilated Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
8 speed automatic

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

2019 Dodge Challenger