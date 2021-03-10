Menu
2019 Dodge Charger

50,800 KM

Details Description Features

$23,998

+ tax & licensing
$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

Contact Seller
2019 Dodge Charger

2019 Dodge Charger

SXT FACTORY WARRANTY REMAINING

2019 Dodge Charger

SXT FACTORY WARRANTY REMAINING

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

50,800KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6816092
  Stock #: P2055
  VIN: 2C3CDXBG5KH623881

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 50,800 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST IN TIME FOR SPRING



Our 2019 Dodge Charger has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports accident Free. Financing available on site. Trades welcome. Full factory warranty to June 24 2022 or 60,000 km Factory powertrain warranty to June 24 2024 or 100,000 km . Sporty yet Practical, Four doors, a roomy cabin, and a raft of safety features make the Charger a legitimate choice for family duty. A broad range of standard and optional creature comforts let you tailor the Charger to taste, while the car's Uconnect infotainment interface remains one of the best around. The latest generation has seemingly been around forever (since 2011), yet it's still one of our favorite big sedans. It's the only one that blends classic hot-rod performance and style with modern sensibility. 3.6-liter V6 engine (292 hp, 260 lb-ft of torque) matched to an eight-speed automatic transmission. 17-inch alloy wheels, keyless entry and ignition, a rearview camera, rear parking sensors, a power-adjustable driver's seat, and a 60/40-split folding back seat. Tech features include Dodge's Uconnect infotainment system with a 7-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, dual USB ports, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, and a six-speaker sound system.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Intermittent Wipers
Block Heater
Remote Entry
Bucket Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Rear Wheel Drive
tinted windows
Dual Air Controls
8 speed automatic

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

