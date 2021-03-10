+ taxes & licensing
JUST IN TIME FOR SPRING
Our 2019 Dodge Charger has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports accident Free. Financing available on site. Trades welcome. Full factory warranty to June 24 2022 or 60,000 km Factory powertrain warranty to June 24 2024 or 100,000 km . Sporty yet Practical, Four doors, a roomy cabin, and a raft of safety features make the Charger a legitimate choice for family duty. A broad range of standard and optional creature comforts let you tailor the Charger to taste, while the car's Uconnect infotainment interface remains one of the best around. The latest generation has seemingly been around forever (since 2011), yet it's still one of our favorite big sedans. It's the only one that blends classic hot-rod performance and style with modern sensibility. 3.6-liter V6 engine (292 hp, 260 lb-ft of torque) matched to an eight-speed automatic transmission. 17-inch alloy wheels, keyless entry and ignition, a rearview camera, rear parking sensors, a power-adjustable driver's seat, and a 60/40-split folding back seat. Tech features include Dodge's Uconnect infotainment system with a 7-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, dual USB ports, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, and a six-speaker sound system.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
