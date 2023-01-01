$33,867+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-737-4958
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
GT
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
$33,867
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10021395
- Stock #: 22PA21A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Pearlcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 61,054 KM
Vehicle Description
Grand Caravan (3.6L)KBB.com Brand Image Awards. Delivers 25 Highway MPG and 17 City MPG! This Dodge Grand Caravan boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE, SINGLE DVD ENTERTAINMENT.*This Dodge Grand Caravan Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29N , SAFETY SPHERE GROUP, GRANITE PEARLCOAT, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (FFV), ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT, BLACK, LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS, Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Fully Painted Black, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 to claim your Dodge Grand Caravan!
