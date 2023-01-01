Menu
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

61,054 KM

$33,867

+ tax & licensing
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

GT

Location

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

61,054KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10021395
  • Stock #: 22PA21A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 61,054 KM

Vehicle Description

Grand Caravan (3.6L)KBB.com Brand Image Awards. Delivers 25 Highway MPG and 17 City MPG! This Dodge Grand Caravan boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE, SINGLE DVD ENTERTAINMENT.*This Dodge Grand Caravan Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29N , SAFETY SPHERE GROUP, GRANITE PEARLCOAT, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (FFV), ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT, BLACK, LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS, Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Fully Painted Black, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 to claim your Dodge Grand Caravan!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" ALUMINUM

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD)
GRANITE PEARLCOAT
SAFETY SPHERE GROUP -inc: Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection ParkSense Rear Park Assist System
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (FFV) (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29N -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (FFV) Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE
SINGLE DVD ENTERTAINMENT -inc: High Definition Multimedia Interface Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones (IR) 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console Charge Only Remote USB Port 2nd Row Overhead 9" VGA Video Screen
Requires Subscription

