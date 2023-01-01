Menu
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

70,373 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Regina

306-543-5410

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

1 **New Arrival**

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

1 **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-543-5410

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

70,373KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10380987
  • Stock #: Y1004B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 70,373 KM

Vehicle Description

How could you possibly fit everyone? With a third row seat adding room for more passengers! The Dodge Grand Caravan has been Canadas best selling minivan for over 29 years. This van has a Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl exterior color and a UsedRegular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine. Featuring industry exclusive stow n go seating as well as recognition as a 2013 Top Safety Pick from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. This van is ready for anything, equipped with options including bucket seating, keyless entry, cruise control, dual zone climate controls, rear window defroster, telescopic steering wheel, ABS, rear window wiper, tinted windows, audio input jack, steering wheel audio controls, stability control and more. Contact us today to schedule a test drive! Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-517-6848 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
RADIO: 430

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat

Power Options

Power Mirror(s)

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl
Knee Air Bag
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
COMPACT SPARE TIRE -inc: Tire Carrier Winch
BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE TORINO LEATHERETTE W/SUEDE INSERTS
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 3-month SIRIUSXM Subscription For SIRIUSXM Info Call 888-539-7474
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29P SXT PREMIUM PLUS -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 2nd-Row Power Windows Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars Premium Interior Accents Body-Colour Sill Applique Fog Lamps Rear Air Conditioning...
UCONNECT HANDS-FREE GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Remote USB Port Bluetooth Streaming Audio Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Leather-Wrapped Shift...
SINGLE-DVD ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM -inc: Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Radio: 430 40GB Hard-Drive w/28GB Available 2nd-Row Overhead 9" VGA Video Screen HDMI Port 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console Remote USB Char...

Capital Ford Regina

Capital Ford Regina

Primary

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

