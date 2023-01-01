$30,711+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-737-4958
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
GT
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
$30,711
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10545969
- Stock #: PP2375
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Billet Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 121,013 KM
Vehicle Description
Grand Caravan GT Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!KBB.com Brand Image Awards. Delivers 25 Highway MPG and 17 City MPG! This Dodge Grand Caravan boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" FULLY PAINTED BLACK, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29N.* This Dodge Grand Caravan Features the Following Options *ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT, BLACK, LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS, BILLET CLEARCOAT, Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Fully Painted Black, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Uconnect w/Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer.* Visit Us Today *Treat yourself- stop by Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 to make this car yours today!
