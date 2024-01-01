Menu
FREE DELIVERY ANYWHERE IN SASKATCHEWAN!Located at B-1575 Park Street, Regina, SK <br/> <br/> <br/> $495.00 Doc Fee <br/> <br/> FINANCING AVAILABLE (2013+) <br/> EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE <br/> CARFAX AVAILABLE <br/> <br/> <br/> TRADE-INS ARE WELCOME <br/> <br/> <br/> ZED AUTO INC offers the highest quality certified and pre-owned vehicles and represents the best value around! Come experience a friendly, comfortable shopping experience with no pressure <br/> <br/> <br/> DL# 400141 <br/> <br/> <br/> For more details visit: ZEDAUTO.CA <br/> <br/> <br/> CONTACT* Call (306).502.4322 or Stop by Zed Auto conveniently located 1575 Park Street, Regina, SK <br/>

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

159,000 KM

Details Description

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

35th Anniversary Ed

12054556

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

35th Anniversary Ed

Location

Zed Auto

1575 Park St, Regina, SK S4N 2E9

306-502-4322

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
159,000KM
VIN 2C4RDGCG6KR768023

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 159,000 KM

Vehicle Description

