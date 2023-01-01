2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

$24,991 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 2 , 0 1 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9823630

9823630 Stock #: PP2191B

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black Onyx Crystal Pearlcoat

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Stock # PP2191B

Mileage 142,010 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Privacy Glass Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating 3rd Row Seat Additional Features Wheel Covers Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD) BLACK ONYX CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT COMPACT SPARE TIRE -inc: Tire Carrier Winch ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (FFV) (STD) POWER CONVENIENCE GROUP I -inc: Right Power Sliding Door Power Liftgate Left Power Sliding Door RADIO: 430 NAV -inc: Garmin Navigation System For More Info Call 888-539-7474 Sirius Satellite Radio (subscription required) SiriusXM Travel Link (subscription required)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.