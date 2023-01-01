$24,991+ tax & licensing
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
Premium Plus * Leather
142,010KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Stock #: PP2191B
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Onyx Crystal Pearlcoat
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
Vehicle Description
Grand Caravan SE
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
3rd Row Seat
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD)
BLACK ONYX CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT
COMPACT SPARE TIRE -inc: Tire Carrier Winch
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (FFV) (STD)
POWER CONVENIENCE GROUP I -inc: Right Power Sliding Door Power Liftgate Left Power Sliding Door
RADIO: 430 NAV -inc: Garmin Navigation System For More Info Call 888-539-7474 Sirius Satellite Radio (subscription required) SiriusXM Travel Link (subscription required)
