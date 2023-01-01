Menu
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

142,010 KM

Details Description Features

$24,991

+ tax & licensing
$24,991

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

Premium Plus * Leather

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

Premium Plus * Leather

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

$24,991

+ taxes & licensing

142,010KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9823630
  Stock #: PP2191B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Onyx Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # PP2191B
  • Mileage 142,010 KM

Vehicle Description

Grand Caravan SE

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

3rd Row Seat

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD)
BLACK ONYX CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT
COMPACT SPARE TIRE -inc: Tire Carrier Winch
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (FFV) (STD)
POWER CONVENIENCE GROUP I -inc: Right Power Sliding Door Power Liftgate Left Power Sliding Door
RADIO: 430 NAV -inc: Garmin Navigation System For More Info Call 888-539-7474 Sirius Satellite Radio (subscription required) SiriusXM Travel Link (subscription required)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

