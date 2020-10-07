2019 Ford Edge

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Compass Integrated roof antenna Convenience Block Heater Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Exterior Front fog lamps Steel spare wheel Safety Rear child safety locks Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Cargo Net CHROME DOOR HANDLES Rear Parking Sensors PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Garage door transmitter Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Front Cupholder Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder LED brakelights Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Digital/Analog Display Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Laminated Glass Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning 4 12V DC Power Outlets Roof Rack Rails Only Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet Black Bodyside Cladding Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher 70 L Fuel Tank Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential KEYPAD Electric Power-Assist Steering Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround GVWR: TBA Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer 3 LCD Monitors In The Front Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag 8-Way Driver Seat 8-Way Passenger Seat Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Steering Wheel Controls 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Streaming Audio Axle Ratio: TBA Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet 70-Amp/Hr 760CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Piano Black/Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Autolamp Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Engine: Twin-Scroll 2.0L EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology and active grille shutters Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera w/Washer FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (aeb) and Cross Traffic Alert ENGINE: TWIN-SCROLL 2.0L ECOBOOST Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot

